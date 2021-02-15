Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the man.

The man, identified as Devjeet Datta, was admitted to a hospital, police said.

“The couple was alone in the house when the incident took place — possibly in the intervening night of February 14-15. From the scene of crime, it seems that the man probably strangled his wife late Sunday night and later slashed his wrist. It is possible he wanted to kill himself. The cause of her death will be clear once we get the post-mortem report. The injured man was spotted by his neighbours after he walked out of his house on Monday. The locals informed the police,” said superintendent of police (City 2) Gyanendra Singh.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Puja Datta. Their 10-year-old son was staying at his grandparents’ house in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

“The motive behind the murder is still unclear as the suspect is still in the hospital, undergoing treatment. He has, however, left a note at his house, saying it was his fault and no one else should be blamed for the incident,” Singh added.

According to police sources, the man had written two timings on the white board at his house — 11.35 pm on February 14, and 5 am on February 15. Police suspect he mentioned about the timing of the murder, and when he injured himself.

One CCTV footage from near the flat has also emerged, in which the man could be seen walking out of his house around 9 am on Monday.

The suspect works at an online platform to earn a livelihood. He also heads a parents’ association at a private school in Indirapuram, where his wife was a teacher two years ago, police said.