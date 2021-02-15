IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the man.

The man, identified as Devjeet Datta, was admitted to a hospital, police said.

“The couple was alone in the house when the incident took place — possibly in the intervening night of February 14-15. From the scene of crime, it seems that the man probably strangled his wife late Sunday night and later slashed his wrist. It is possible he wanted to kill himself. The cause of her death will be clear once we get the post-mortem report. The injured man was spotted by his neighbours after he walked out of his house on Monday. The locals informed the police,” said superintendent of police (City 2) Gyanendra Singh.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Puja Datta. Their 10-year-old son was staying at his grandparents’ house in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

“The motive behind the murder is still unclear as the suspect is still in the hospital, undergoing treatment. He has, however, left a note at his house, saying it was his fault and no one else should be blamed for the incident,” Singh added.

According to police sources, the man had written two timings on the white board at his house — 11.35 pm on February 14, and 5 am on February 15. Police suspect he mentioned about the timing of the murder, and when he injured himself.

One CCTV footage from near the flat has also emerged, in which the man could be seen walking out of his house around 9 am on Monday.

The suspect works at an online platform to earn a livelihood. He also heads a parents’ association at a private school in Indirapuram, where his wife was a teacher two years ago, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers’ unions, on Monday demanded an “unconditional release” of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru house on Saturday for her alleged involvement in the ‘toolkit’ case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the central government wants to “prolong the ongoing farmers’ agitation” and hopes “it will die down in the next two months”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Man kills minor girl for rejecting his proposal; held

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old girl to death in Surajpur after she rejected his marriage proposal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Kidnapped boy recovered from Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday morning from outside his house, was recovered in Dankaur by police on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Dense fog in morning gives way to warmer day; air quality improves slightly

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A day after slipping into the “severe” category, the air quality of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida improved marginally to “very poor” category on Monday with the pollution board expecting no significant improvement for the few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Cop among two held for bribery

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A constable working with the cyber police station was among two people arrested by Noida Police on Sunday for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for dismissal of fraud charges against a finance company
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida begins developing park on landfill site

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday planted hundreds of saplings to develop part of a landfill site in Sector 145 as a park after remediation of about 200,000 tonnes of waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
noida news

Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted cities

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:28 AM IST
IMD officials said that the foggy conditions, which are also leading to smog as a result of slow wind speed, will continue to prevail during the morning hours in the three cities for the next two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Six held for snatching money from people returning from ATMs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: Five suspects were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing people after they withdrew money from a local ATM in Mamoora village in Noida Phase 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Control room fields queries about vaccine effects, dispels fears

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST
NOIDA: It was a hectic weekend for the Integrated Control Room (ICR) at HCL premises in Noida Sector 59
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP