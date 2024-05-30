Man murders 22-year-old wife at their workplace in Noida, flees

A 22-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband on the premises of their workplace in Sector 4 on Tuesday morning, senior police officers said, adding that a case was registered in the matter on Wednesday and a search is on to nab the absconding man. The woman’s family told police that the couple got married three years ago and Raja Babu used to pressure Kajal for more dowry. (Representational Image)

According to the police, they received information about the crime from the security guard of the office around 8am on Tuesday.

“The woman, who worked as a cleaner at the office of a recruitment firm in Sector 4, was found dead around 8am by the security guard. On receiving information, a team from phase 1 police station rushed to the spot. The woman was identified as Kajal (single name only) and she had strangulation marks on her neck. Our team immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 1 police station, Noida.

During investigation, it was found that Kajal and her husband Raja Babu (25), worked as housekeeping staff at the company and were residents of Sector 8.

“Around 8am, they were carrying out cleaning work in the office when the two allegedly had an argument following which the husband allegedly strangulated his wife and fled the spot. The office starts around 10am and so no one else was present on the premises at the time of the incident, apart from the security guards. Kajal was spotted lying still by the security guard who then alerted the police,” said the officer, adding that an FIR was registered on Wednesday on the basis of the woman’s autopsy report that gave strangulation as the cause of death.

“The woman’s family members were contacted by the police. They told police that the couple got married three years ago and Raja Babu used to pressure Kajal for more dowry. On the basis of a complaint from the family, an FIR was registered under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Raja Babu,” said Dubey, adding that police teams have been deployed to nab the suspect.