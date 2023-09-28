Man questioned in connection with throwing woman’s body wrapped in blanket in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police took a 38-year-old man into custody on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman in Noida, police said. (Representative Image)

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a woman’s body was found on the roadside, wrapped in a blanket, in Sector 33A. Following a probe, the woman was identified as 42-year-old Sunita Kumari, a resident of the Chaura village Sector 22, Noida, police said.

According to the police, the postmortem report of the deceased has not ascertained the cause of death. However, they have traced the person who had allegedly placed the woman’s body on the roadside.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police in Noida, said, “While the autopsy report indicates that the woman passed away on Sunday evening, the exact cause of death remains undetermined, and no signs of injury were found on the body. To further investigate, samples of the deceased’s viscera have been preserved for a more detailed analysis.”

“Upon reviewing CCTV footage in the area and considering statements from the family, investigators discovered that the woman had left her home around 2 pm on Sunday to meet a man in Sector 34. Whereas as per the woman’s family, she told them that she is going to sector 8 for work, the woman was employed as a domestic helper,” the DCP said.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the man involved, as no case has been registered in this matter.

During questioning, the man told police that Kumari felt dizzy when they met. “According to his statement, Kumari experienced dizziness and went to the bathroom at his residence in Sector 34. Upon her return, she collapsed. Out of fear, the man waited until nightfall, then wrapped the woman’s body and placed it in his car. He subsequently left it on the service lane in Sector 33A and left the scene,” the DCP added.

The woman’s family had previously informed the police about her medical history. “The woman had a history of epilepsy and regularly suffered seizures, as per her family. However, it cannot be confirmed whether she had a seizure on Sunday,” DCP Chander added.

The police have communicated all available information to the woman’s family. However, since the exact cause of death remains undetermined, and no formal complaint has been filed by the family, no FIR has been registered thus far, police said.

“Further action will be determined after the release of the viscera report. For now, the man who was questioned by the police has been released,” the officer said.

