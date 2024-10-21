Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man shot dead for not clearing debt of 2,000 in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Police investigation revealed that the suspect is a habitual offender who lends money on interest and the deceased had taken the ₹2,000 loan a few months ago

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly for not repaying a debt of 2,000 in Ghaziabad’s Loni border on Sunday night, police said..

When Musharaf sought more time to repay the debt, a heated argument took place between them and it soon escalated into a fight. (Representational image)
When Musharaf sought more time to repay the debt, a heated argument took place between them and it soon escalated into a fight. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Musharaf, who went by a single name and resided with his family members in Naipura Arya Nagar Colony in Loni.

“On Sunday night, suspect Gajendra, aka Gajju, a resident of Naipura, met Musharaf to seek back the 2,000 he lent Musharaf, along with interest,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural), adding that when Musharaf sought more time to repay the debt, a heated argument took place between them and it soon escalated into a fight.

When locals intervened, Gajendra left the spot, but after 15 to 20 minutes, he, along with his brother Ajay, met Musharaf again and shot him dead. “The deceased suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Tiwari.

On the complaint by the deceased’s family members, a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Loni Border police station, and teams have been formed to nab the suspect, said police.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect is a habitual offender who lends money on interest. The deceased had taken the 2,000 loan a few months ago, police said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //