Man shot dead for not clearing debt of 2,000 in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly for not repaying a debt of ₹2,000 in Ghaziabad’s Loni border on Sunday night, police said.. When Musharaf sought more time to repay the debt, a heated argument took place between them and it soon escalated into a fight. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Musharaf, who went by a single name and resided with his family members in Naipura Arya Nagar Colony in Loni.

“On Sunday night, suspect Gajendra, aka Gajju, a resident of Naipura, met Musharaf to seek back the ₹2,000 he lent Musharaf, along with interest,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural), adding that when Musharaf sought more time to repay the debt, a heated argument took place between them and it soon escalated into a fight.

When locals intervened, Gajendra left the spot, but after 15 to 20 minutes, he, along with his brother Ajay, met Musharaf again and shot him dead. “The deceased suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Tiwari.

On the complaint by the deceased’s family members, a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Loni Border police station, and teams have been formed to nab the suspect, said police.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect is a habitual offender who lends money on interest. The deceased had taken the ₹2,000 loan a few months ago, police said.