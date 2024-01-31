 Man stabbed by friend over dispute while playing cricket in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Man stabbed by friend over dispute while playing cricket in Greater Noida

Man stabbed by friend over dispute while playing cricket in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jan 31, 2024 11:49 PM IST

Mohit allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby fruit-seller and attacked Kapil with it, said police quoting onlookers’ statements

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his friend after a dispute broke out between them while playing cricket at a ground in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Kapil sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends while Mohit fled the spot. Locals informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the hospital and took a written complaint from Kapil’s father (AFP/representational image)
Kapil sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends while Mohit fled the spot. Locals informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the hospital and took a written complaint from Kapil’s father (AFP/representational image)

According to Pushpraj, station house officer at Surajpur police station, the incident happened around 5pm on Tuesday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The victim, Kapil Kumar, was playing with a 10 other men at a ground in Surajpur village when around 5pm, a dispute broke out between him and another player, identified as Mohit (goes by a single name), which soon escalated into a physical fight,” he said.

Mohit allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby fruit-seller and attacked Kapil with it, said police quoting onlookers’ statements.

“Kapil sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends while Mohit fled the spot. Locals informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the hospital and took a written complaint from Kapil’s father,” said Pushpraj, adding that an FIR was registered against Mohit under sections of attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code.

Mohit was arrested the same night by the police from Surajpur village, he added.

“The victim is under treatment and his condition is said to be stable. Mohit has been arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On