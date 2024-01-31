Man stabbed by friend over dispute while playing cricket in Greater Noida

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his friend after a dispute broke out between them while playing cricket at a ground in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday evening, police said. Kapil sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends while Mohit fled the spot. Locals informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the hospital and took a written complaint from Kapil’s father (AFP/representational image)

According to Pushpraj, station house officer at Surajpur police station, the incident happened around 5pm on Tuesday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The victim, Kapil Kumar, was playing with a 10 other men at a ground in Surajpur village when around 5pm, a dispute broke out between him and another player, identified as Mohit (goes by a single name), which soon escalated into a physical fight,” he said.

Mohit allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby fruit-seller and attacked Kapil with it, said police quoting onlookers’ statements.

“Kapil sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends while Mohit fled the spot. Locals informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the hospital and took a written complaint from Kapil’s father,” said Pushpraj, adding that an FIR was registered against Mohit under sections of attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code.

Mohit was arrested the same night by the police from Surajpur village, he added.

“The victim is under treatment and his condition is said to be stable. Mohit has been arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate,” said the SHO.