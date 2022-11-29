Home / Cities / Noida News / Man suffers heart attack, dies in car accident en route to hospital

Man suffers heart attack, dies in car accident en route to hospital

noida news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 10:14 PM IST

Pradeep Singh had taken his wife, 9-year-old daughter and father, Bhoop, to Pachouta temple in Uttar Pradesh where Bhoop suffered a heart attack

A 58-year-old man, who suffered a heart attack, was reported dead after his car fell into a ditch en route to a hospital in Noida on Tuesday.

Bhoop Singh (58), who lives in Bahlolpur village, had gone to visit Pachouta temple in Uttar Pradesh with his son Pradeep, daughter-in-law and 9-year-old granddaughter, said Umesh Bahardur Singh, SHO, Dadri Police Station.

Pradeep, who was driving the vehicle, said his father suffered a heart attack in Pachouta and they were rushing him to a hospital in Noida, police said.

However, Pradeep lost control of the vehicle in Dadri along the eastern peripheral expressway and the car fell into a ditch, police said.

According to the police, they received a call at 10 am on Tuesday about a car that had fallen into a ditch. “A team from Dadri police station rushed to the spot and four people were taken out and rushed to a hospital,” said the SHO.

Pradeep’s wife and father sustained critical injuries in the mishap, police said. Pradeep’s wife was taken to Ashok Hospital and is stable now, while Bhoop Singh was taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where he was declared dead on arrival.

