Man ties dog to his two-wheeler, drags it for a kilometre in Ghaziabad; arrested

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tying a stray dog to the rear portion of his two-wheeler and dragging the animal for over a kilometre in Vijay Nagar on Sunday afternoon. Investigators identified the suspect as Mohammad Ismail (55), a resident of Pratap Vihar. (Representational Image)

Several videos of the incident were also widely shared on social media platforms. One of the videos shows the stray female dog lying on the road, its rear legs tied with a rope on one end and the other tied to the suspect’s two-wheeler.

“We have arrested the suspect and seized his vehicle. A veterinarian is treating the injured dog,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

Tejesh Kumar, a resident who informed animal rights activists and the police about the incident, said, “Some residents spotted Ismail dragging the dog over a kilometre from DAV intersection to Leelawati intersection. I arrived at the location and saw that the dog’s eye was severely injured and appeared to have bulged out, and the portion of the body dragged on the road was also badly bruised and injured. Ismail had tied the dog to the back of his two-wheeler with a rope.”

Another video shows residents confronting the suspect, who replies, “The dog has attacked and bitten several people in my locality, and I was attempting to take the dog and leave it elsewhere.”

Surbhi Rawat from People for Animals (Ghaziabad), an NGO, said she arrived at the location and took the dog for medical attention.

“The man had hit the head of the dog with an object after which he dragged it tied to the rear of his two-wheeler for over a kilometre. Residents of the area apprehended him. The dog was injured while being dragged and was discovered unconscious. We have filed a police complaint and are attempting to obtain CCTV footage of the incident,” Rawat said.

The police registered a first information report at Vijay Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless an animal) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

