Man tries to kidnap 10-yr-old girl from Gzb school, cops file case

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday night registered a case against an unidentified suspect who allegedly approached a private school in Vijay Nagar to take with him a 10-year-old girl, stating that her parents sent him as they were in a police station.

Police said that the girl’s father had also received a friend request on his social media account on that day and it was sent in the same name which the unidentified man revealed while disclosing his identity to the school authorities.

The girl is a student of Class 4 in a private school and her family resides in Vijay Nagar. According to police, an unidentified man arrived at the school around 2.18pm on January 23 and told school officials that her parents were in a police station and they had asked him to take along their daughter.

Police said that the suspect identified himself as Aditya Sharma.

The school authorities, however, denied sending the girl along with the suspect and called up her parents.

“The school authorities did not send the girl with the unidentified suspect. Her father also told us that on the same day, he received a friend request on his social media account by a man named Aditya Sharma. The matter was sensitive considering the safety of the child and we registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint given by the girl’s father,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (city 1).

Vijay Nagar police registered an FIR for kidnapping attempt against the suspect.

“The man who visited the school and the one who sent the friend request to the girl’s father are not the same. We have roped in the cyber cell to trace the identification of the man who sent the friend request. Our teams are also trying to trace the man who visited the school. Several teams are working to trace the suspect,” the ACP added.

The girl’s father in his police complaint said that the request sent to him on social media account was in the name of a person who is from Delhi and connected to a political party.

“The suspect who came to my daughter’s school had complete information about her class and section. It is still not known how the unidentified man knew so many details about my daughter. I have no enmity or dispute with anyone,” the father of the girl said.