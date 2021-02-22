IND USA
Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida
noida news

Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy on February 13 from Dankaur
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:54 PM IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy on February 13 from Dankaur.

The boy was kidnapped from outside his home and released the next evening near a fuel station in Dankaur.

“Fifteen teams followed this case. Yesterday, checking was going on in the area around the peripheral expressway. Two men on a motorcycle were asked to stop. Instead, they tried to flee and fired on the police team. One of the suspects was injured in the retaliatory firing, while the other managed to escape,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

The arrested suspect was identified by his single name as Intezaar, who is from Firozabad, and was taken to the district hospital for treatment. According to police, he and his paternal cousin were involved in the kidnapping.

“The cousin’s father had been duped of 2 lakh and the family was in financial distress. The kidnapping was not pre-planned. They had abducted the boy with the intention of ransoming him and brought him to their house in the village. Their family, however, told them to let the boy go. This and the pressure of the police probe forced them to release him,” said Pandey.

He said that a search was on for the second suspect in the case.

