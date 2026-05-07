Man, woman friend held for murdering his father over property rights

A 33-year-old man and his 36-year-old woman friend were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering the man’s father following a dispute over inheritance and property rights, police said. According to police, the 58-year-old deceased man’s body was recovered from the woman friend’s house in Loni on April 8. (Representational image)

Police said a third accused, the prime accused’s 30-year-old friend, is on the run.

According to police, the 58-year-old deceased man’s body was recovered from the woman friend’s house in Loni on April 8.

Police said the prime accused had fled after the incident and was arrested from Thane in Maharashtra and brought to Loni. The woman friend was arrested from Loni. All three accused are residents of Toli Mohalla in Loni, police added.

“The deceased had disinherited his son about one and a half years ago over his bad habits and also over his relationship with the woman for which he abandoned his wife. The woman is married and lives alone near the son’s house,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP, Loni, told HT.

According to police, the murder took place on April 4, when the father went to the woman’s house, where the son and his friend were also present.

“There, the son argued with his father, and a fight erupted over the issue of inheritance. Together, the three severely beat up the father, and the injuries led to his death. The autopsy confirmed that he died due to severe injuries,” the ACP said.