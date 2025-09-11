Management student with gunshot injury succumbs a day later during treatment in Gr Noida

A day after two management students were found with gunshot wounds inside their hostel room at a private institute in Greater Noida, the 23-year-old who was discovered critically injured beside his friend’s body succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, police said. Investigators have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices from the hostel room in an attempt to piece together the sequence of events. No note was recovered. (Representational image)

The student, originally from Agra, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for nearly 18 hours before he was declared dead at 6.13am. His friend, a 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, had died instantly on Tuesday morning. The room where they were found was locked from the inside.

Family members of both students said they were “clueless” about what could have happened, insisting they had not noticed any unusual behaviour before the tragedy. The Agra student’s father said his son had returned from a three-day visit home on Tuesday morning, carrying his father’s licensed Webley revolver without informing him.

“Everything was fine at home, and we had a long conversation during the three days of his visit. I never observed anything unusual in his behaviour,” said the father of the Agra-based student.

“I spoke to him around 9 am. He sounded normal, and after a short conversation I disconnected the call,” the father said. “My son is gone. His friend already died on Tuesday. Now, we can only speculate about what happened inside that room.”

Police said the Agra student’s post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, and his body was taken back to his hometown for last rites. The Andhra Pradesh student’s autopsy had been completed the previous night, and his family returned with his body on Wednesday morning.

Investigators have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices from the hostel room in an attempt to piece together the sequence of events. No note was recovered.

“The only clear chance to identify the reason is after scanning their mobile phones. Investigation is underway,” said Sarvesh Singh, station house officer of Knowledge Park.

The incident unfolded around 11.20 am on Tuesday when hostel staff, alerted by cries from the locked first-floor room, entered through the balcony after breaking a window. The Andhra Pradesh student was found dead next to a chair, while his friend lay critically injured near the door.

A professor at the institute told HT that both were “good student” and said there had been no apparent academic or placement pressure. They were regular in classes, and their roommates went to attend class at around 8:45 am, when the incident took place.

.