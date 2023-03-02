A 52-year-old mason,who was beaten UP allegedly by two of his policemen neighbours about two months ago, succumbed to head injuries he allegedly sustained in the attack on Wednesday. Mason dies two months after policemen neighbours assault him in Ghaziabad

The incident was reported from a locality under the jurisdiction of Wave City police station on January 5. The FIR names two constables, Nitin Kumar and Prem Pal, serving in districts of Ghaziabad and Hapur, officials said.

Following his death, police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 354b (assault or use of criminal force) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The deceased man’s family said he had taken up masonry work at the house of the two policemen last year and a payment of ₹35,000 had remained pending.

“On January 4, my father went to their house to demand the pending payment but they severely beat him up and also assaulted my mother. My father sustained severe head injuries from which he never really recovered. On February 18, his condition deteriorated and we took him to five different hospitals in Delhi and Ghaziabad. At the last hospital in Delhi, the doctors advised admitting him to the ICU but no bed was vacant. So, they sent him home last week,” said the daughter of the deceased man.

She said after returning home, the man’s condition deteriorated and he was declared dead when taken to MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening.

“During these two months, we approached the local police post with complaints at least four times but they did not take any action. The two policemen also promised us that they will take care of all medical expenses of my father but then backed out. Now, my father is dead and there is no one to take care of the family,” she added.

The family also held a protest on Wednesday evening after which senior police officers assured them of action in the case. A complaint was given and finally an FIR was registered at Wave City police station late Wednesday night.

“The FIR has been lodged against the two policemen and both have been named. They are serving in Ghaziabad and Hapur. We have initiated an inquiry and investigation in the case. All allegations by the family of deceased will be looked into. The case will also be investigated with the help of medical records of the deceased man,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).