MBA student dies after jumping from 13th floor of Greater Noida high-rise: Police

A 25-year-old Master of Business Administration student allegedly died after jumping from the 13th floor of a high-rise, while her parents were asleep at home in Greater Noida West on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered. Police said she jumped to her death in the middle of the night.

Assistant police commissioner Pawan Kumar cited the primary investigation and said the woman was under depression after the end of a friendship. “When we contacted her college administration [in Punjab’s Mohali], we were informed that she had attempted suicide twice on the campus. Following the incidents, they sent her home and refused to allow her back. Since then, she had been at home.”

A second officer said a security guard of the high-rise building was passing by when he spotted the woman lying dead in a pool of blood. “Immediately, the society’s management was informed, and police were alerted via the emergency helpline number 112. After showing her photo to society residents, her flat number was identified,” said an investigator.

He added that the woman’s parents were asleep and unaware that she had ended her life. The investigator said a stool and her slippers were found in the corridor of the 13th floor near her flat.

Police said it is suspected that she came out of her flat and jumped to her death in the middle of the night. Her mobile phone, which was found inside her home, was seized for investigation.

The woman is survived by her parents and a brother who works in Gurugram, Haryana. Her post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.