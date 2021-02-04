Medical device park project to be launched soon in Greater Noida
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday said the state government will soon announce the medical device park project aimed at creating jobs and bringing in investment.
The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh went to Lucknow to discuss the project with top state government officials. “Once the state government finalises the date, the authority will begin work on the ground,” said Singh.
Yeida had earmarked 350 acres for the park in sector 28 and also sent a proposal to the state government. The state government has in-principal approved the project. The authority is expecting ₹5,250 crore investment in this project if it is executed, said officials.
