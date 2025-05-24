‘Mega logistics hub’ planned in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has decided to develop a mega infrastructure project with the launch of a land allotment scheme to establish a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Sector Kappa 2, Dadri. The project will also enjoy seamless connectivity to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, positioning it as a key logistics and cargo hub in NCR. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photos)

This project will be developed on approximately 174 acres land which costs ₹11,000 per sqm. The site is located near the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

“This is a unique project and a core component of Greater Noida authority’s Master Plan 2041 and it will address the National Capital Region’s expanding logistics needs and enhance competitiveness of industries in the global market. This project will not only fuel the growth but also create thousands of jobs,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

It will also enjoy seamless connectivity to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, positioning it as a key logistics and cargo hub in NCR.

Located adjacent to a 250-acre Inland Container Depot (ICD) operated by public sector enterprise Concor, the MMLP is expected to form part of an integrated cargo zone. Officials estimate the project will attract investments of ₹5,000 crore and generate approximately 15,000 jobs.

The park will feature an intermodal container terminal facilitating cargo movement by road, rail, and air. Modern infrastructure such as cargo yards, cold-storage-enabled warehouses with automated systems, and dedicated terminals for bulk and break-bulk cargo will be included.

Companies will also be allowed to operate bonded and non-bonded warehousing, freight forwarding, and customs clearance services. A skill development centre is planned to train personnel in logistics and digital cargo handling.

Officials highlighted the advantage of proximity to the airport and freight corridors, offering multimodal connectivity for efficient goods movement.

The authority will begin accepting online applications for land allotment from Friday. The application window will remain open for one month. A screening committee will first evaluate entries, followed by a final review by an allotment committee.

To be eligible, companies must commit to investing at least ₹1,200 crore—excluding land cost—and have a minimum of 10 years of experience in logistics, especially in managing ICDs or rail terminals.

The project will be developed under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy 2024, which offers incentives to qualified investors. Allotments will be based on a marking system covering investment proposals and prior experience, with shortlisted applicants invited for presentations. In case of a tie, allotment will be determined by a draw of lots.