Metro link between Noida and Delhi airports to cost 15K crore

The project cost will be funded by the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, Yeida, the Uttar Pradesh government and the central government, said the officials
The DMRC has suggested a 66km Metro corridor to connect the Jewar airport to New Delhi Metro station, from where it will connect with Delhi’s Airport Express line to reach IGI Airport. (HT archive)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByVinod Rajput

The proposed Metro corridor linking the upcoming Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will cost around 15,000 crore, officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Friday.

The project cost will be funded by the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, Yeida, the Uttar Pradesh government and the central government, said the officials.

On February 14, Yeida said that the Metro link had been declared feasible after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has been roped in to work on the detailed project report, gave a presentation regarding the expected traffic on the proposed route.

“In its initial report, the DMRC said that the estimated cost of this project will be around 15,000 crore. However, an exact funding pattern will be finalised in the DPR to be completed by March 31, 2022,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The DMRC has suggested a 66km Metro corridor to connect the Jewar airport to New Delhi Metro station from where it will connect with Delhi’s Airport Express line to reach IGI Airport.

As per the inception report, there will be 13 Metro stations between the Jewar airport and New Delhi Metro station that include Jewar, sectors 28, 20, 18, 22D, Techzone, Pari Chowk (all in Greater Noida), Noida’s Sector 142, Botanical Garden, New Ashok Nagar, Yamuna Bank and New Delhi. New Ashok Nagar will be an interchange station and the stretch between ITO and New Delhi will be underground, said officials.

On September 3, 2021, Yeida had signed a memorandum of understanding with the DMRC to prepare a feasibility report of a Metro corridor to provide direct connectivity between Delhi’s IGI Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

