Minister opens nature fest at Surajpur wetland in Greater Noida

Stating that his government aims to make Surajpur wetland one of the best tourists places in the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh’s minister of environment and forest K P Malik on Wednesday launched the Nature and Bird Festival at the wetland in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh’s forest and environment minister Malik views a photo exhibition, held on the sidelines Nature and Bird Festival at Surajput wetland in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, the minister the huge turnout at the bird festival is a sign that the Surajpur wetland will be identified among the best places to visit on an international level in the years to come.

Malik said, “The UP government aims to make Surajpur wetland one of the best tourists places in NCR. However, looking at the huge number of people who have turned up for the bird festival, we are sure that the wetland will be identified among the best places to visit on an international level in the coming time.”

“The collective efforts of forest department authorities and organisations involved has resulted in the successful launch of the grand Nature and Bird Festival in Greater Noida,” said the minister.

The main event of the festival was of the bird fest was organised at Surajpur Wetland on Wednesday.

Nearly a thousand visitors, including 400 children, took part in various events and contests organised as part of the bird festival, said officials. The festival commenced with a captivating photo exhibition, a compilation showcasing the work of professional photographers from across the country, which was a hit among visitors, said officials.

Besides the photo exhibition, a nest making competition, music competition, guided bird watching tours, bird identification workshops, cultural performances, photography contest, among other events, were conducted, said officials

“It a very positive step to connect with people, especially children , and create nature awareness while providing visitors an opportunity to explore nature. Such events must be held more often,” said Greater Noida-based environment activist Vikrant Tongad.

Notably, ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) had taken cognisance of the matter of disappearing trees at Surajpur wetland, an issue raised by the activist who alleged in the complaint to MoEFCC, that the discharge of effluents into the wetland was leading to the death of trees. The ministry has called for a probe in the matter.