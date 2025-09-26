Mission Shakti 5.0: 24 Ghaziabad girls get an opportunity to be SHOs for a day

Ghazibad Several girl students were given an opportunity to act as a station house officer (SHO) for a day in Ghaziabad as part of “Mission Shakti 5.0” initiative, a step towards women empowerment and also to bring society and the police together. Police said the girls were also taken around the police station and were briefed about the workings of different departments that operate at police stations. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officers said the initiative, launched across the district, showcases the state’s transformative strides for women safety, education, and nutrition since 2017. On Thursday, it enabled 24 girls to experience working with the police at different police stations.

Mahi Bhardwaj, a Class 12 student, was one such girl who acted as the SHO of Ankur Vihar police station in Ghaziabad. She was given a first-hand experience of different works that police take up every day.

“I would not have come to know about real-life policing had I not been given a chance to act as an SHO here. I got first-hand experience of three cases that came to the station on Thursday. The first case was related to a man who had gone missing, and his son had come to the police station for help. We sent a team, and the man was found. The second case was related to violence against a Muslim woman, and the investigation is on. The third case was related to a girl who had fled her house, and the case details were reviewed,” she said.

Nikita Bindal, an MBA student who performed as a day-long SHO at the Wave City police station, said that her experience made her perspective about police quite positive.

“I was able to get first-hand knowledge about the daily working of the police and the role they play for the society, especially in terms of safety and security for women. Now, I feel that I should also consider policing as a career option,” she said.

Class 12 student Pooja Rathi, who was deputed at the Loni Border police station, said that she was able to gather information about the working of the station and also how the FIRs, records, and evidence are maintained.

“I was also able to see how far the station can go to resolve issues faced by needy persons. I heard one complaint about violence against a married woman, and her mother sought police help. So, a patrol bike was sent to get the issue checked and take appropriate action,” she said.

Police said the girls were also taken around the police station and were briefed about the workings of different departments that operate at police stations. They were also briefed about the working of the anti-romeo squads of the Ghaziabad police and were also allowed to take up applications brought in by the complainants.

Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City police station and media coordinator, said: “The students were able to get real-life experience about the police and policing, and they will further share this experience with their families and friends. The girls were also given first-hand information about police patrolling, checking operations, interaction with citizens, grievance resolution, and enforcement besides the punitive actions against criminals. The initiative will help us become more citizen-centric police.”