Murder accused tries to flee police, suffers bullet shot in Dadri

GREATER NOIDA: A murder accused sustained a bullet injury in Dadri area of Gautam Budh Nagar late Monday during an attempt to escape from a police team that was taking him to a crime scene, police said on Tuesday, adding that he was later taken to a hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the accused, identified as Sachin (single name), resident of Chakrasenpur village under Dadri police station, was shot in the leg as he allegedly tried to run away after snatching a pistol from the police team and opened fire at them.

Officers said the incident took place near ITI College in Nangla Nainsukh village when a police team was taking him to recover the weapon used in a recent murder case.

“Around 8.30 pm on Monday, Dadri police were informed that a man had been shot dead in Nangla village... Sachin was in police custody and was being taken to recover the country-made pistol used in the crime. Near ITI College, he snatched a pistol from a police personnel and fired at them while trying to escape,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar.

“The team retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. A .315 bore country-made pistol and a used cartridge were recovered from the spot following the firing incident,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Sachin purportedly admitted to have shot dead Rajesh (single name), brother of Sattan alias Satendra, a resident of Nangla Nainsukh village. The accused told police that he and Rajesh had been drinking alcohol together at a plot owned by Sattan when a heated argument broke out. “In a fit of rage, Sachin took out his pistol and shot Rajesh, who died on the spot. The accused then fled from the scene,” the ADCP added.

Police have not yet divulged details about the occupation of the accused or the deceased. Officers said both resided in the same village and were known to each other.

Police records show that Sachin has a criminal past and is named in multiple cases at Dadri police station, including charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal intimidation. He has been previously booked under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) since 2015.

Police said that a case has been registered under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further legal proceedings are underway.

.