Murder suspect flees from police custody; arrested after six hours

Noida Police on Tuesday afternoon managed to arrest a 25-year-old murder suspect who had given them the slip only hours earlier.

Police identified the suspect by a single name, Vijay, who they had first arrested after an alleged encounter in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Monday night. He was taken to the Noida district hospital in sector 30 to be treated for a bullet injury. At around 9.30am, he went missing.

“The suspect damaged the false ceiling in the first-floor washroom and climbed in. He was able to crawl his way through and make his way out and then down to the ground floor where he hid inside a wardrobe next to room 101,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida central) Harish Chander. “During this time, the constable assigned to guard him was outside the washroom. He got suspicious when the man did not return. He raised the alarm when he realised that the suspect was no longer there. A police team then launched a search.”

Six hours later, a police team found the suspect hidden inside the wardrobe.

Vijay was wanted in the kidnapping and murder of four-year-old boy Hrithik Kumar of Gulistanpur village in Surajpur.

The Surajpur police recorded the child missing from the evening of January 24 and began an investigation.

While recording statements, the police came to know that two persons, Vijay and his 25-year-old flatmate Anil, had been missing from their rented accommodation since that day.

Tarun, the victim’s uncle, said Vijay and his wife had shifted to the neighbourhood from Kannauj on January 13. “A few days later, Anil joined them. He too was from Kannauj. They used to play marbles with my nephew.”

Police team searched the flat to find these marbles in one of the rooms.

On February 13, Chander said, they arrested a man named Anil, 25, from Surajpur roundabout based on a tip.

“He admitted that Vijay and he murdered the child for money,” he said. “They had heard that the boy’s father, who is the grocery business, had applied for a ₹8-lakh loan. Thinking they would be able to get some of that money, they abducted the boy for ransom.”

But Vijay, after his arrest, allegedly told police that they feared arrest after the family approached the police and could not go ahead with making the ransom call. They strangled the boy and disposed his body behind a closed factory in Site B, 5 km from his home.

Based on Anil’s alleged confession, police found the body.

On Monday night, the police received a tip on Vijay. Near 130-m road in Surajpur, a police team signalled a motorcyclist to stop, but instead he fired at the team, said Chander.

“In the counterfire, he was injured in his right leg,” he said, adding that they recovered a country-made gun and a live cartridge from him.

Police said they had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 363 (abduction) and 302 (murder) against Anil and Vijay. A magistrate sent both suspects were sent to 14-day judicial custody.