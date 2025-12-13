‘My E-Haat Conclave’ opens in Noida, showcasing artisans and crafts

Noida: The third edition of the ‘My E-Haat Conclave’ opened on Friday at the Noida Haat in sector 32, bringing together artisans, industry stakeholders, government representatives, civil society and academia. The three-hour event, which began at 3pm, featured discussions, product showcases and cultural performances. The conclave will continue throughout the weekend and aims to promote indigenous craftsmanship using AI and cloud computing. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

My E-Haat is an online marketplace aimed at bridging the gap between local artists and customers. The conclave, as part of the HCL foundation initiative, has supported over 5,000 artisans across diverse craft traditions.

“This year’s edition is a celebration of looms, in line with National Handicrafts Week. We have fabrics from across India. The aim was to make citizens interact with the artisans directly,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, director, HCL Foundation. The initiative works across more than 40 clusters in more than 10 states.

The 24 stalls from different NGOs and artists will remain open throughout the weekend. Local artists from Noida, including Bihari women practising Madhubani art, displayed their work.

Poonam (single name), who works with the Efrah NGO and runs a stall at the conclave, said, “Our group has been associated with My E-Haat since its inception. We sell crocheted items and other handmade crafts.” Efraah, an organisation working to secure access to resources for women and children, has over 150 employees globally, including 12 in Noida.

Another artisan, Mohammed Khalil, representing the All India Artisans and Craftworkers organisation, travelled from Barabanki to participate in the event. “We sell cotton sarees and dupattas, a craft our entire family has practised for generations. Our team of 12 artisans is skilled in producing linen and cotton fabrics,” he said.

The foundation has also incorporated AI and cloud computing to verify the authenticity of products.