New EV charging plaza comes up in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: An electric vehicle (EV) charging plaza was inaugurated in Greater Noida on Friday, which is equipped with two charging points and four charging guns and offers with fast-charging capacities of 120kilowatt (kW) and 60kW, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) officials said.

Set up at Tilpata, officials said the facility can charge up to four electric buses simultaneously, and aims to support high-capacity charging for electric buses as well as private vehicles.

According to NPCL, the facility can fully charge electric two-wheelers within 45-60 minutes. Slow charging options for two-wheelers and three-wheelers have also been provided, while a battery swapping facility may be introduced at a later stage, officials said.

The facility, developed in partnership with EV charging infrastructure firm Servotech, was inaugurated by Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar in the presence of senior NPCL officials on Friday.

“The new facility is part of NPCL’s efforts to expand EV charging access beyond public spaces and into residential and commercial areas. With the commissioning of this charging plaza, residential societies, industrial units and commercial establishments in the area will have access to high-capacity and convenient EV charging infrastructure”, NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

In addition to public locations, NPCL officials informed that efforts were underway to set up charging stations within residential societies as well.

Notably, EV charging facilities are already operational at Gaur City 7th Avenue, Ace Divino and Stellar Society, while installation work is underway at Mahagun Mywoods, Unitech Horizon, Mystic Green, Gaur City 16th Avenue, Nirala Aspire and NRI City.

“We are focusing on strengthening EV infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted power supply in the licensed areas. The discom is actively supporting sustainable mobility by developing EV charging infrastructure and contributing to carbon emission reduction efforts across the city”, added Jha.

Officials said the latest addition is expected to improve charging availability in eastern parts of Greater Noida, particularly for public transport buses, even as the uptake of electric vehicles continues to rise in the region.