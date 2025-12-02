NHAI shuts Delhi-Meerut e-way exit near Vijay Nagar

Ghaziabad: Commuters making an exit from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to National Highway – 9 near the IPEM College close to Vijay Nagar will be now restricted during the peak evening hours as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to widen the one-lane exit to decongest it, the Ghaziabad traffic police officials said on Monday. The ACP said the IPEM College exit is the same place where the on-duty traffic constable Vipin Kumar was hit and killed by a speeding Ertiga car while managing the traffic on August 22 evening. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said the restrictions have become effective from Monday (December 1) onwards from 6pm to 9pm on a daily basis till further orders.

The one-lane exit was created last year, and it has now become congested, and vehicles line up on the expressway near Vijay Nagar on a daily basis, they added.

“The NHAI will now widen the exit that was created last year. The one lane has become insufficient to handle the traffic load during the evening peak hours, and jams result each day. So, the exit of vehicles will be restricted from the exit till further orders. So, commuters coming from Delhi on the DME will now have to make an exit at Indirapuram and take National Highway -9 and proceed further towards Ghaziabad,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic) Ziauddin Ahmad.

The ACP said the IPEM College exit is the same place where the on-duty traffic constable Vipin Kumar was hit and killed by a speeding Ertiga car while managing the traffic on August 22 evening. “Ever since the incident, we have not deployed traffic personnel on the expressway. Once the exit gets widened, it will decongest the traffic.”

NHAI officials said the widening of the exit from one-lane to two-lanes will be initiated under a project in January, 2026.

“To manage traffic, we have decided and conveyed to the traffic police to close the exit from 6pm to 9pm every day. The widening project is estimated to cost about ₹23 crore and is expected to be completed by June, 2026. Both outer and inner sides of the exit will be widened in a phased manner. In between, we will review the traffic restrictions and act accordingly,” said an NHAI officer requesting anonymity.

NHAI officials estimate that the DME stretch from UP-Gate to Dasna has a movement of about 100,000 passenger car units per day.

The DME stretch in Ghaziabad is 14 lanes, with four outer lanes on each side marked as National Highway – 9 and three inner lanes each side as dedicated expressway lanes.