Nine teams formed to handle Covid-19 situation in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Anticipating the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has replicated the concept of ‘team-9’ which has been put in place by the state government for daily review of different works in the state.

RK Singh, newly appointed district magistrate of Ghaziabad, on Tuesday formed nine teams headed by senior administrative officers from different departments. He said that the teams were formed so that different works related to tackle the Covid-19 situation are streamlined.

“Each team is headed by a senior officer. The teams have also been given an option to rope in more officers or specialists who may help them discharge assigned works. This will also ensure that there is no shortage of staff. The review of works will be taken up on a daily basis,” Singh said.

The officials said that the teams comprise at least 77 officers from different departments, like police, municipal corporation, UP Jal Nigam, local bodies, and health department.

One of the teams headed by chief development officer has 11 officers and the team is tasked to make availability of ICU and oxygen beds, ensuring adequate manpower in hospitals and streamlining of vaccination process, among others, the officials said.

Another team headed by the additional district magistrate (finance) is tasked to ensure ambulance services; ensure availability of life-saving drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab, besides ensuring proper home quarantine to patients and making availability of free medical kits to patients. Similarly, a team headed by additional district magistrate (executive) is tasked to set up coordination with the state administration on different aspects, besides ensuring inter-departmental coordination.

“The idea is to ensure that all Covid-19 related works go on smoothly. This will ensure that overall work is streamlined, and we will be able to tackle any likely wave of Covid-19,” the DM said.