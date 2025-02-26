NMRC to rope in agency for geotechnical survey of Garden-Sec 142 stretch

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to finalise a contractor for conducting a geotechnical survey along the proposed metro corridor from Botanical Garden to Sector 142. The survey is crucial in assessing infrastructure, utilities, and soil conditions along the 11.6-km stretch before construction begins, officials said on Tuesday, they added. Apart from this project, NMRC is also planning to hire an agency for a similar geotechnical survey along a 2.6-km stretch from Depot to Bodaki in Greater Noida, which will include two stations. (HT Photo)

The study will help engineers evaluate soil, rock, and groundwater conditions to ensure the safe and efficient construction of the elevated corridor. “A geotechnical survey is an important procedure in infrastructure projects that assesses soil, rock, and groundwater conditions to ensure safe and efficient construction of underground or elevated structures. It provides engineers with essential data for designing foundations, tunnels, and other infrastructure components based on the ground’s characteristics. The agency will also be responsible for identifying utilities and pipelines along the route that may require shifting,” said Nisha Wadhwan, NMRC spokesperson.

Key aspects of the survey

The selected contractor will drill 150mm diameter boreholes at depths between 5 and 30 metres using a hydraulic boring method, following technical guidelines, officials aware of the development said. The work will involve recording groundwater levels, collecting rock core samples, and performing laboratory tests on extracted samples, they added.

Additionally, the contractor must compile a detailed report outlining soil and rock classifications, analysing test data, and recommending suitable foundation types. The report will also include design calculations, methodology, and soil strata categorisation. Fieldwork is expected to be completed within 60 days from the award of the contract, NMRC officials said.

Metro extension to boost connectivity

The proposed metro corridor will run along the Noida Expressway, linking the Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta lines with the Aqua Line corridor. It will enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, serving as a partial transit link to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, 40km from Pari Chowk.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor, which is pending approval from the central government. However, with Noida airport expected to begin operations in April, officials, on condition of anonymity, said that the metro project may soon receive approval.

In June 2024, the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet approved the ₹2,254.35 crore project, which will be jointly funded by the Centre and the Noida Authority. Currently, the Aqua Line runs from Greater Noida’s Depot station to Noida’s Sector 51, where passengers must walk to the Blue Line’s Sector 52 station to transfer. The proposed corridor will add eight new stations, namely Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Sector 96 near the Noida Authority office, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91, officials said.

Apart from this project, NMRC is also planning to hire an agency for a similar geotechnical survey along a 2.6-km stretch from Depot to Bodaki in Greater Noida, which will include two stations. The DPR for this segment is also awaiting final approval from the central government.