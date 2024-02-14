No power supply to establishments developed on GNIDA’s land

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has told power distribution firms PVVNL and NPCL – responsible for electricity supply in Greater Noida -- that power connections will not be given to the establishments that are illegally built in the notified area of the authority. Officials said the power connections will be granted by the power discoms post-approval from the authority on the applications for power connections. (HT Archive)

According to authority’s officials, the decision aims to tighten the noose against illegal encroachments that have come up in Greater Noida.

Officials said the power connections will be granted by the power discoms post-approval from the authority on the applications for power connections.

GNIDA chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar, said: “To crackdown on unlawful settlements in Greater Noida, power connections will not be provided to illegal constructions in the notified area of the authority.”

He said the authority has geared up to stop the rampant illegal constructions and they are taking continuous efforts to stop these.

“Not providing power connections to such errant establishments is a step in the same direction and for this, the UP Power Corporation’s PVVNL discoms and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) have been directed to ensure that no power connections are given to such establishments,” the CEO said.

The authority along with officials of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, NPCL and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Verma, had recently held a meeting to discuss the necessary steps that can be taken and implemented to curb the unauthorized construction activities in Greater Noida.

GNIDA also said that applications for electricity connections received will be sent to the authority by power discoms for approval, to ensure its proper implementation.

“Applications for electricity connection sent to PVVNL and NPCL will be forwarded to the Greater Noida Authority, and these will be approved only after an NOC is issued by GNIDA,” read a statement issued by the authority on Tuesday.

GNIDA CEO NG Ravi has also appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to not fall into the trap and invest their money in illegal activities being carried out by ‘land-mafias’ and other people involved.

Notably, frequent demolition drives are being carried out by GNIDA in the city to crackdown on the illegal constructions.

Officials said that the teams have been visiting different places regularly to raze the establishments developed or being constructed without the authority’s approval.

On Monday, a first information report (FIR) was registered against several people involved in the illegal construction activities in GNIDA’s notified area, in Jalalpur under Bisrakh police’s jurisdiction.

