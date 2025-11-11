Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Noida; 2 arrested for chain snatchings in Delhi-NCR

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 07:08 am IST

The suspects allegedly sold the snatched jewellery to random buyers, and used the money for personal expenses besides funding their court cases, said officials

Noida: Two men allegedly involved in multiple chain-snatching incidents in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) were arrested on Monday, the Noida Police said.

Gold worth around 3 lakh, illegal weapons and a motorcycle used in the crimes were recovered from their possession, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Saurabh Yadav aka Goli, 28, originally from Kanpur, residing in Garhi Chaukhandi, Noida, and Shreyas Shukla, 25, from Azamgarh, residing in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad.

Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), said, “They would target isolated areas and snatch gold chains from pedestrians. They targeted people in Sector 113, as broader roads allowed them to escape easily.”

“On Sunday around 6 pm, we received a tip-off about two men riding a motorcycle without a number plate. They were apprehended during a checking drive near Antriksh Forest Cut in Noida Sector 77,” said Sector 113 station house officer (SHO) Krishna Gopal Sharma.

Yadav has a long criminal record, with over 35 cases registered against him in Noida and Ghaziabad under various charges, including robbery, possession of stolen property, and illegal arms possession, said officials.

Shreyas Shukla also has several cases registered against him, including those under the Gangsters Act and the Arms Act.

“Both suspects have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including Section 304 for snatching as a form of theft, and under the Arms Act,” said the police.

