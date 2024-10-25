Noida: 2 sisters assault elderly man over unleashing dog in park

Noida: An elderly man and his daughter-in-law were publicly assaulted allegedly by two sisters over unleashing a pet dog at a children playground in Noida’s Sector 78 high-rise society on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Residents said after the fight, one of the sisters approached the elderly man’s flat in V block and threatened his family of dire consequences. (HT Photo)

Following a complaint by the man, a case of assault and criminal intimidation was registered at Sector 113 police station. But after the sisters apologised to him, a compromise was reached on Friday morning, it added.

A 45-second video clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms, sparking public outrage. It purportedly shows the two women hitting an elderly man and could be heard shouting “how dare you touch me?” and saying “will slap you” in Hindi.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Investigation revealed that on Thursday around 9.30 pm, two sisters (name not revealed by police) of the X Tower in The Hyde Park society, were dog walking in society premises. “Close to the children’s playground, one of the sisters, a law student, unleashed their pet. As residents spotted the dog roaming freely inside the kids’ playground, they objected,” said an officer, requesting anonymity while adding that as the pet came close to a V tower resident’s three-year-old kid, the mother shouted at them and one of the sisters slapped that woman.

“Upon hearing loud voices, the woman’s in-laws reached the spot and tried to pacify things,” the officer said, adding that as the woman’s elderly father-in-law was preventing the fight, one of the sisters slapped him twice.

Later, police were alerted by the victim family on the emergency helpline number 112, and a team of Sector 113 police arrived.

“We provided all CCTV camera recordings and other video recorded by residents to police and accompanied the senior citizen to the police station…Unleashing the dog inside society premises is strictly prohibited as it could be dangerous for children. We were informed that two sisters reside in rented accommodation. We have asked their owner to get the flat vacated at the earliest since any sort of nuisance inside society’s premises is not acceptable,” said Amit Gupta, secretary, Apartment Owners Association, The Hyde Park.

“On the elderly man’s complaint, a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the two sisters on Friday morning. But after the girls submitted a written apology, the case was compromised,” Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113.

Residents said after the fight, one of the sisters approached the elderly man’s flat in V block and threatened his family of dire consequences,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, a resident, adding that the elderly man resides with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and a grandson at the flat.