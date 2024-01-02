close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Noida: 26-year-old woman gang-raped near shopping mall, blackmailed; key accused a ‘strongman’

Noida: 26-year-old woman gang-raped near shopping mall, blackmailed; key accused a ‘strongman’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The alleged gang-rape took place some time back but the complainant approached the cops on December 30 after repeated harassment by the accused.

The Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday said it has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the rape of a 26-year-old woman near a shopping mall. Two other suspects, including the key accused, who is a local strongman, were still at large, the Noida Police said, reported news agency PTI.

The FIR was lodged at the Noida Sector 39 Police Station on December 30 after which an investigation took up and three of the accused were arrested.
The FIR was lodged at the Noida Sector 39 Police Station on December 30 after which an investigation took up and three of the accused were arrested.

The alleged gang-rape took place some time back but the complainant approached the cops on December 30 after repeated harassment by the accused, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 Police Station on December 30 after which an investigation took up and three of the accused were arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

“The arrested men have been identified as Rajkumar, Aazad and Vikas. Two other suspects identified as Ravi and Mehmi are at large and efforts are underway to arrest them,” the spokesperson said.

The complainant had immediately not reported the matter to the police because the perpetrators are "dabang" (strong men) people, the police said in a statement.

However, she approached the police on December 30 upon being blackmailed, and harassed by the accused once again, the statement added.

The police said the complainant's statement had been recorded per procedures after her last week's medical examination. The arrested accused have been produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police added.

"On the basis of the complaint given by a victim aged 26 years at Noida Police Station Sector 39 on December 30, 2023, a case has been registered against five accused in the gang rape incident in the name of providing job. In the course of the investigation, a medical examination of the victim was done within 24 hours. Statement of the victim under section 161 and section 164 of CrPC was recorded before the Hon'ble Court," news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

"The accused arrested are Rajkumar, Azad and Vikas from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Accused Ravi and Mehmi are yet to be arrested, all possible efforts are being made to arrest them. Due to fear the victim did not complain at the time when the incident occurred, but the victim was being blackmailed by the accused. The victim reported on December 30, 2023, at Noida Police Station No. 39," the Noida Police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out