Noida: 79 bikers fined for speeding, public nuisance on eways

Noida:Police in the Gautam Budh Nagar district have fined a total of 79 bikers for speeding and also slapped a case for creating public nuisance against them during a joint operation of Noida and Greater Noida police carried out early Sunday morning, said officers. As the bikers act could endanger lives of others and they were violating traffic rules by speeding and driving rashly, a team was formed to penalise them, an officer said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The measure followed multiple reports of speeding on the Noida-Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressways.

“We were receiving information for the past two weeks that a group of 50 to 60 bikers entered Noida from the DND border side and drove rashly on the Noida-Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressways,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida.

As the bikers act could endanger lives of others and they were violating traffic rules by speeding and driving rashly, a team was formed to penalise them, the officer said.

“On Sunday around 8am, when they were heading towards Jewar from the Noida Expressway, multiple teams of police were deployed near Mahamaya Flyover and Sector 98. They managed to stop 39 bikers. A few of them escaped from the spot, after which the Greater Noida police were alerted to stop them,” said DCP Singh, adding that a case under section 292 (public nuisance) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against them and their bikes were seized under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

These bikers were heading to Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar, from Delhi side.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida police also conducted an intense check at Zero Point and Pari Chowk, and stopped a group of 40 bikers who were moving towards Mathura from Aligarh side using the Yamuna Expressway.

“Forty bikers were stopped under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 and the Knowledge Park police station, and an e-challan was issued against them for speeding. A few of them failed to show licences and papers. Their bikes were seized,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, who headed the crackdown, said, “We stopped two gangs. One was coming from the Delhi side while the other was moving towards Mathura from the Aligarh side using the Yamuna Expressway. It came to the fore that they organise riding plans over a WhatsApp group on the weekend. Most of them work at private companies.”