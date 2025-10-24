Noida air marginally better, experts say ‘short reprieve’

NOIDA: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar breathed slightly easier – at least in relative terms – on Thursday as air quality index in the region improved from “very poor” to “poor” for the first time in three days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data, Noida recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 276 in the “poor” zone, compared to 330 on Wednesday when it was “very poor”, while Greater Noida’s AQI fell to 280 (“poor”) from 308 (“very poor”) a day earlier.

Experts attributed the improvement to a change in wind movement and reduced post-festive emissions, but said that the reprieve might be short-lived as weather may not remain favourable for dispersion of pollutants through the weekend.

“The overall air quality has shown a gradual improvement since Wednesday evening as wind speed picked up slightly, aiding the dispersion of pollutants. However, levels remain in the poor category, so residents should continue to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure in the morning hours,” said regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Noida, Ritesh Tiwari.

District officials said that teams from the pollution control board, Noida authority and the district administration have been jointly conducting inspections at construction sites and major traffic corridors.

Meanwhile, Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 18°C on Thursday. Humidity levels oscillated between 80% and 60%, typical for this time of the year as nights turn cooler, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh

The district will continue to experience mild fog and mist during early mornings over the next few days, followed by mainly clear skies later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30–32°C, while the minimum may drop to 16–18°C by the weekend, indicating a gradual onset of cooler conditions.

Humidity levels are likely to remain between 80% and 60%, typical for late October. Officials said that while daytime visibility will remain good, the presence of early morning mist could keep pollutant dispersion limited during the first few hours of the day.

Experts, however, warned that the relief may be short-lived, mainly due to the temperatures dropping soon.

“The night temperatures are likely to dip further over the weekend, slowing pollutant dispersion. If winds weaken again, air quality may slip back to the ‘very poor’ range”, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate & meteorology at Skymet Weather.

“Winds were blowing from west Delhi direction and the speed remained around 10 to 11 kmph. When it continues from a particular direction for a longer period it helps in dispersal of the pollutants. Similar conditions are expected to continue,” he added.