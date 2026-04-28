Noida airport gets security clearance after Indian CEO’s appointment

Noida international airport on Monday received its aerodrome security clearance, the airport spokesperson said. Noida International Airport (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“Noida international airport has received approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This marks an important milestone in the airport’s journey towards operational readiness and confirms that the security framework and procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

“Following this, we will work closely with airlines and partners to finalise a mutually aligned date for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations,” the spokesperson added.

The approval comes three days after the airport announced its chief finance officer (CFO) Nitu Samra to be its interim chief executive officer (CEO).

Last week BCAS denied approval for airport’s CEO Christoph Schnellmann to continue in his role, citing rules.

“This change follows directions issued by BCAS that the chief executive officer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national,” a statement issued by Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday read.

Also Read:Noida airport names Nitu Samra as interim CEO days after BCAS blocked Christoph Schnellmann

Samra was appointed three days after the Union home ministry turned down a request to tweak rules to allow a foreign national to hold the post of CEO of a greenfield airport, keeping in mind security of air operations.

The decision directly impacted Noida airport, developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG with Swiss national Schnellmann as its CEO.

The denial implied that the CEO of the already delayed airport would have to be replaced. Written information was sent to the airport on Tuesday night.

On December 16, 2025, HT was the first to report that the CEO of NIA being a foreign national fell afoul of aviation security norms for greenfield airports.

“With immediate effect, Nitu Samra has been appointed as CEO on an interim basis, until the Board of Directors can conclude a formal selection process,” the airport said.

Schnellmann, who has been CEO of NIA since August 2020, will now join the airport’s board of directors as executive vice chairman.

“In this role, he will continue to support the project and its transition to operations,” the airport said.

YIAPL chairman Daniel Bircher said, “The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture.”

As per the BCAS AVSEC (Aviation Security) order dated January 17, 2011: “The CEO of Indian nationality at each greenfield Indian airport and the airport director or in-charge airport management at AAI [Airport Authority of India] airports which are served by civil flights shall be the security coordinator at the respective airports and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures in accordance with the legal provisions and instructions BCAS issued.”

The matter was raised in 2022 and discussions to amend the rule were subsequently put forth in 2023.