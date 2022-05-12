Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects’ ‘Best Infrastructure Award 2022’.
This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), incorporated as a special purpose vehicle to develop the airport, said, “It is an honour to receive this award. The airport exhibits an efficient layout, convincing design language, and multiple high-quality areas, spaced out with lush greenery with a balanced concept for both energy savings and a tangible sense of sustainability. We aim for customer comfort with sustainability and design inspired by India.”
He added that the new airport will provide a seamless travel experience, ease of way finding, and high-quality commercial offers, along with a pleasurable atmosphere for travellers. It will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact.
The terminal incorporates green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city. It also provides for flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future. The design pivots on sustainable development, and the Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport.
The terminal’s central landscaped courtyard will bring in natural light and ventilation reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. The campus landscaping is designed not only for aesthetic purposes, but also for utilitarian value.
Design elements synonymous with the Indian architecture will include flights of steps at the terminal forecourt, like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar.
Emulating the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing water body.
The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, also inspired by Indian architecture.
Tomas Stokke, Director, Haptic Architects, said, “On behalf of the design team, we are very proud to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the hard work carried out by the entire team. It is a highly innovative design, and we are very much looking forward to seeing the building being realised over the coming years.”
Officials said that Zurich Airport International had selected the consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP in December, 2020 through a three-phase design competition held between June and August, 2020. They were among three shortlisted teams which demonstrated excellence in airport design.
