Noida authority comes up with one-time waivers scheme for industrial plot owners

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has decided to give a one-time relaxation under its new Unified Policy for the existing industrial plot owners. Officials said industrial plots of up to 20,000 sqm now have time till February 25, 2026, while those exceeding this size can complete their projects by February 25, 2027. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The relief is focused at industrial allottees struggling to meet construction and operational deadlines, offering them extended timelines and waiver of certain penalties, officials said.

The policy, implemented on February 25, allows allottees—whose deadlines to complete construction and make plots functional have either expired or will expire within a year—to seek a final extension.

“The plots up to 20,000 square metre (sqm) are eligible for a one-year extension, while larger plots can get an additional two years. The extension comes with a fee of 4% of the plot’s premium for the first year and 6% for the second,” said Noida authority (industrial department) deputy general manager Shobha Kushwaha.

“Despite issuing the notice around 15 days ago, the response has been poor. We urge industrialists and factory owners to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Kushwaha.

Further, for allottees whose two-year extension period has already expired or will expire in a year, the authority will apply the earlier extension fee rates until February 25, 2025. Post this date, the new 4%-6% rate structure will be enforced, officials said.

To further support businesses, the authority has waived the ₹500-per day penalty for delays in reporting changes in shareholding (CIS)—a requirement under the new policy. The policy mandates allottees to inform the authority within 90 days of any change in company shareholding or directors, failing which the daily penalty applied. This provision did not exist in the earlier policy.

Under the relaxation, allottees who made such changes in the Registrar of Companies (ROC) but failed to notify the authority by February 25, 2025, can now do so without penalty—if they submit the required documents within 90 days of the May 16 order, i.e., by August 15. This provision is expected to benefit nearly 1,500 units.

The relief measures come following representations by industries facing hurdles with time extensions, changes in shareholding (CIS) compliance, and procedural clearances. In its 217th board meeting, the authority board authorised CEO Lokesh M to streamline these challenges.