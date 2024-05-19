Noida authority warns of action over groundwater wastage

NOIDA: Taking note of the wastage of water by residents despite depleting groundwater levels in the city, the Noida authority has said that action could be initiated under Environment (Protection) Act against those indulging in activities like sprinkling water on roads and in by-lanes or washing private vehicles. Noida’s groundwater level dropped by 9.9 metres in the post-monsoon months, and it reduced by 8.5 metres in the pre-monsoon months between 2017-2023. (HT Photo)

The authority is also sensitising the general public and appealing to not indulge in activities that are leading to wastage of groundwater.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We have issued an advisory where residents have been appealed to use the water mindfully and this is basically being done to sensitise people about water wastage and encouraging them to participate in saving water,” said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

In case of non-compliance of the issued directions and spotting wastage of water, the concerning will be issued a notice and environmental compensation will be levied, the CEO added.

According to the information from Gautam Budh Nagar groundwater department, Noida’s groundwater level dropped by 9.9 metres in the post-monsoon months, and it reduced by 8.5 metres in the pre-monsoon months between 2017-2023. It occurred due to limited rainfall and water recharge.

In the pre-monsoon months, the groundwater level plummeted to 22.5 metres (in 2023) from 14 metres (in 2017) while in the post-monsoon months, the level dropped from 13.1 metres (in 2017) to 23 metres (in 2023), according to the department.

“There are numerous groundwater monitoring stations in Noida. And, the rate of groundwater depletion from 2017 to 2023 recorded at 9.9 metres in the post-monsoon months is alarming,” said Anikta Rai, hydrologist, groundwater department (Gautam Budh Nagar).

Rai informed that Aghapur area that falls under Sector 41 of Noida is the worst-affected, with an average groundwater depletion rate of 17 metres followed by Garhi Chaukhandi with a depletion rate of 11.5 metres.

Environmental activists believe that despite the decreasing level of groundwater being reported in the city, residents of Noida are doing precious little in such an alarming situation.

“So much water is being wasted for unnecessary use by locals. These include washing of stretches in front of their houses, washing of two-wheelers, four wheelers among other activities,” said environment activist Vikrant Tongad.

The groundwater in Noida has been depleting by around 2-3 metres every year and yet, nothing much is being done on ground by authorities concerning or residents to address the situation, he rued.

He also pointed out the developers who waste groundwater at construction sites, rampantly flouting the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

“Several developmental projects are ongoing at present around Sector 150 and misuse of groundwater is rampant at several sites. Dewatering is being done even though groundwater levels are constantly decreasing. The authority has, for the first time, issued such a guideline officially where residents are being sensitised,” Tongad added.