Noida businessman robbed at gunpoint at his home

Noida: Three armed men allegedly entered a house of a businessman in Sector 30, Noida, early Monday morning, and robbed him of ₹2.5 lakh rupees at gunpoint, said police, adding that they have detained at least four people and eight teams have been formed to nab other suspects. As the family tried to raise an alarm, it was threatened with dire consequences. Later, they asked the family even to drop them in Sector 142, officers said. (Representational image)

The victim, Amardeep Singh, in his mid-60s, resides with his wife Parmindar Kaur, 60, a daughter, and a son (names not revealed), along with some relatives in the house, officers said.

In their police complaint, the victim’s wife Parmindar Kaur said: “Around 3.30am three unidentified people entered my home and robbed at gunpoint.”

“When robbers boarded in Singh’s car, his wife and daughter also joined him out of fear for his safety. The family dropped the robbers in Sector 142,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, denying that the family was kidnapped.

Police have registered a case under section 309 (robbery) and 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 20 police station.

Police said Kaur expressed suspicion on their one of their security guards Awadh Bihari, who sought financial help a few days ago but the family had denied the request.

“When Bihari was interrogated, he told police that three men barged into the home following Kaur’s son, who arrived at around 3.30 am,” said ADCP Mishra, adding that the statements of Kaur’s family and security guards being questioned are contradictory.

“We have detained four people, including house help and security guards, of Singh’s home. Eight teams have been formed to nab the suspects,” the officer added.