Noida: Chief conservator of forests orders probe over felling of trees in Sec 21

NOIDA: The forest department of Gautam Budh Nagar district has been asked to launch a probe and submit a report to the chief conservator of forest in an alleged case of felling of trees in a society located in Sector 21, Noida. The forest department has been directed to order an inquiry and apprise the chief conservator about the situation through a report. (HT Photo)

NK Janu, the chief conservator of forests, issued the directions on Friday after taking cognisance of a complaint lodged by a city-based environmental activist, Vikrant Tongad, who has alleged that fully-grown trees were felled in May by the department concerned as the roots were allegedly “blocking” a drain.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A no objection certificate (NOC) was issued by the forest department, even though there was no “obstruction” found upon inspection, he alleged.

Following Tongad’s complaint, the chief conservator said that the forest department gave an NOC to cut the trees at a plot “as the trees were moving through a wall of another house while its roots were causing a ‘hinderance’ in letting the water pass in a drain located close to the trees…”

“It has also come to the fore through the complaint of the environmentalist who alleged that inspection of the site revealed that there was no such requirement and yet, the trees were cut,” read a letter addressed to the forest department.

The forest department has now been directed to order an inquiry and apprise the chief conservator about the situation through a report, officials said.

Tongad said that trees were cut unnecessarily.

“Upon inspecting the area, it was found that there was no requirement to fell the trees and yet, the forest department gave an NOC and let the two fully-grown trees cut in Sector 21. Residents often come up with random reasons like trees causing them inconvenience due to vehicle parking, or some other excuses and frequently seek for tree pruning, cutting for their personal benefits. Such incidents being reported from the area have become a new norm,” Tongad added.

Forest department officials, meanwhile, said that there were several complaints and residents wanted the trees to be felled.

Meanwhile, the divisional forest officer has ordered an inquiry into the case.

“It has come to my notice that the department had been receiving complaints from local residents and there was a genuine need to fell the trees. However, I have ordered an inquiry into the case to determine the exact cause,” said divisional forest officer (DFO) Pramod Srivastava.