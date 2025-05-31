Noida cop murder case: Ghaziabad police announces rewards for those on run

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of four absconding suspects allegedly involved in the mob attack that led to the killing of Noida police constable Saurabh Kumar on the night of May 25 in Nahal village, officials said. Nahal village in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Many have reportedly left the village following the alleged mob attack on the police constable. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A seven-member Noida police team had arrived at Nahal village around 11pm on May 25 to arrest Qadir, who was a suspect in the theft of a music system and ECM from a Verna car. The theft allegedly occurred on the night of May 2–3, and a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Phase 3 police station in Noida on May 21 against an unidentified person.

The Noida police, in their FIR lodged at Masuri police station in Ghaziabad on May 26, stated that they were attacked twice by a mob that resorted to indiscriminate firing, during which Constable Saurabh was shot in the head and killed.

“The CCTV footage which we recovered has indicated that there were about 25–30 persons in the mob. They resorted to pelting stones at the police team. The videos available with us to date show that no one had any firearms or weapons with them,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP (Rural Zone), Ghaziabad.

Tiwary added that 15 people, including Qadir and his brother Adil, have been arrested, while four others remain absconding. “We have announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for their arrest,” Tiwary said.

The Ghaziabad police maintained they were not formally informed by Noida police about the operation. They also said that only one bullet casing was recovered from the scene, even though Saurabh was shot from close range, according to the autopsy report.

“So far, we do not have evidence that could indicate that any of the arrested suspects fired a shot at Saurabh. Our investigation is continuing with eight teams, and we have roped in informers to locate any other video footage or clues,” Tiwary added.

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation, along with provisions under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.