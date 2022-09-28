Noida cops launch verification drive of domestic helps

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday initiated a drive to carry out police verification of domestic helps working across the district. This comes after a domestic worker was arrested on Monday after he, along with another suspect, allegedly decamped with valuables after spiking their employer’s food at a high-rise housing society in Sector 107 on Sunday.

According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida), beat constables have been instructed to coordinate with residents in their respective jurisdictions and carry out a police verification drive of all domestic helpers.

“The beat constables will connect with representatives of the apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in Noida and assist in the police verification of domestic helpers. The process is hassle-free as the police verification form is available online as well,” DCP Chander said.

Talking about Sunday’s incident, the DCP said, “If police verification of the two suspects were carried out, investigators would have been able to catch the second suspect by now. In cases where domestic helpers are involved in committing crime, police personnel are able to nab them easily if their verification is already done”.

Earlier on September 5, around six robbers had allegedly held a family hostage and decamped with valuables at a house in Beta 2 area of Greater Noida. The police on September 18, booked the domestic helpers working at the house who were involved in the crime.

Abhishek Verma, DCP (Greater Noida) said that since the incident, local police stations and posts have been instructed to ensure residents comply with the police verification process of domestic workers.

“Police verification ensures that our personnel have a record of the residence and background of all domestic helpers working in residential areas. We will be holding a meeting with the RWA representatives in Greater Noida soon, so that police and residents can coordinate and ensure police verification of domestic helpers,” said DCP Verma.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA) said that it is the responsibility of AOAs to ensure all domestic helpers working in the society premises are verified.

“The NOFAA urges all AOAs in the district to conduct regular surveys in their respective societies to check whether police verification of all domestic helpers is complete or not. Such surveys at regular intervals will ensure that old as well as new domestic helpers are verified,” Singh added.

