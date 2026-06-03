Noida Court acquits two men in woman’s suicide in 2018

A city court has acquitted a man and his brother, giving them the “benefit of doubt” in the death of his wife at his home in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area on April 4, 2018 — four years after her marriage. The court noted that the post-mortem report recorded no injuries and concluded the cause of death as suicide. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Citing the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in Major Singh & Others vs State of Punjab, the court said the prosecution must prove the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment linked to dowry before her death. “There must be a link between the death of the deceased and the demand for dowry and the alleged cruelty,” it observed.

In this case, the court said, the prosecution failed to establish any dowry demand or cruelty before her death.

The victim’s father had filed an FIR at Beta-2 police station on April 8, 2018, under IPC sections 498A and 304B, and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. He alleged his daughter married a native of Bulandshahr, in February 2014, and he spent ₹50 lakh on the wedding. A fortnight later, the husband demanded ₹25,000, but he refused due to wedding expenses. Thereafter, he alleged, they began torturing his daughter and demanded ₹25 lakh in dowry, threatening to kill her. On April 2, 2018, he received a call from her in-laws informing him of her death.

The prosecution examined six witnesses, including the victim’s parents, brother, uncle, a relative, and a doctor. The defence produced one acquaintance as a witness. During testimony, the victim’s parents and brother said she had undergone two abortions.

The court noted that the post-mortem report recorded no injuries and concluded the cause of death as suicide.

A suicide note recovered from the spot referred to differences between the woman and her husband.

Additional district and sessions judge Somprabha Mishra, also special judge under the SC/ST Act, observed: “There were no statements before court regarding any demand for dowry or harassment… It was stated that there was a demand for ₹25,000, but such financial assistance was not provided. According to the suicide note… the woman was emotionally distressed; she did not mention dowry or any form of harassment.”

The court acquitted the man and his brother, giving them the benefit of doubt. “The accused are already on bail. Their bail bonds are cancelled,” the May 30 order said.

The court directed them to furnish personal bonds with one surety of the same amount under CrPC section 437A, valid for six months.