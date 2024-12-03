Noida: District forest officer seeks Hindon river restoration plan from irrigation department

Acting on directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has directed the Ghaziabad irrigation department to prepare a comprehensive plan within a week for rover Hindon’s restoration and beautification, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The irrigation department’s plan is expected to align with sustainable development goals and focus on pollution mitigation, floodplain protection, and aesthetic improvements along the riverfront. (Representational image)

The directions from the green tribunal came on December 15, 2023, while hearing a petition filed by a Noida resident seeking measures to combat pollution in river Hindon and enhance the natural beauty of the river’s floodplains in Gautam Budh Nagar

The irrigation department’s plan is expected to align with sustainable development goals and focus on pollution mitigation, floodplain protection, and aesthetic improvements along the riverfront. The plan is to be submitted to both the district forest officer (DFO) and the district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, for review and further action, said forest department officials.

“The restoration of the Hindon floodplains is a critical step towards combating pollution and revitalizing our natural ecosystems. We are coordinating with all stakeholders to ensure swift and effective action as per the NGT’s directives. The officials concerned have been tasked with implementing targeted measures within their jurisdictions to restore the river’s ecological balance,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer.

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, in line with the NGT’s mandate, has also extended these instructions to key regional authorities, including the CEOs of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authority as well as the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC).

River Hindon, a primary tributary of the Yamuna, has been grappling with severe pollution, predominantly due to industrial discharge and untreated sewage. The NGT’s directive aims to mitigate these issues while promoting aesthetics and ecological improvements.

“The initiative comes at a critical time when the river faces significant environmental degradation due to unchecked urbanisation and industrial activities. The comprehensive strategy will encompass pollution control, habitat restoration, and sustainable floodplain management,” said Abhisht Gupta, the petitioner in several cases filed before the NGT in the past demanding protection of Hindon floodplains and ecology.

To be sure, Noida authority is mulling a proposal to develop a riverfront on the Hindon floodplains and a five-member committee has been formed to conduct site inspections and a detailed study of the floodplains. Noida authority officials said measures were being explored to protect the floodplains and to assist in preserving groundwater and rainwater recycling.

“The restoration and rejuvenation of rivers, including the construction, cleaning, and maintenance of Ganga ghats, are carried out under the Namami Gange, a flagship programme of the Union government and UP Jal Nigam (rural) with the support of technical institutions,” said Rajkumar Varan, executive engineer, Ghaziabad irrigation department.

“These activities do not fall under the jurisdiction of our department. We have previously informed the tribunal about this and will be submitting a formal response to higher authorities again shortly,” said Varan.