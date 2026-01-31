The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Friday flagged lapses in cold wave preparedness in the area, while directing the development authorities and police to conduct coordinated night patrols, ensure that homeless people are shifted to shelter homes, and conduct fire safety audits of hazardous units, amid other orders. Noida DM flags lapses in preparations for cold wave

During the review of cold wave preparedness and the City Heat Action Plan (CHAP) on Friday, several senior officials from development authorities, police, health services and the fire department were reportedly absent, drawing criticism from district magistrate Medha Roopam.

District officials said multiple departments have failed to follow through on earlier instruction related to disaster preparedness, fire safety and road safety, prompting the district magistrate to issue fresh directions and seek immediate compliance reports. Officials were told that preparedness for cold waves, heat waves and emergency situations could not be treated as routine paperwork.

“Disasters can occur at any time and preparedness is non-negotiable. Any negligence in compliance will not be excused,” the DM said.

According to officials, a key concern raised by the administration was the vulnerability of migrant and daily-wage workers, particularly those sleeping in the open during cold wave conditions. Besides night patrols, officials have also been told to ensure adequate arrangements for bonfires, drinking water, sanitation, lighting and temperature control at night shelters.

Fire safety has been identified as another major risk area, especially in high-rise buildings and large industrial establishments. The district administration has reiterated instructions to conduct fire safety audits of all multi-storey buildings and hazardous units, and to initiate legal action wherever violations are found.

On road safety, authorities have been directed to expedite repairs of potholes, correct faulty dividers, improve road markings, zebra crossings, speed breakers, reflective signage and lighting, particularly at accident-prone locations. The administration has sought updated reports on corrective measures taken at 152 identified hotspots and 35 black spots.

Departments have also been instructed to intensify public awareness campaigns, ensure the use of reflective warning stickers on vehicles and strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the district.

Further, the DM directed officials to prepare a comprehensive City Heat Action Plan for Gautam Budh Nagar and submit it to the State Disaster Management Authority by March 20, 2026. “The plan will include short, medium and long-term measures such as increasing green cover, developing Miyawaki forests, reviving water bodies, setting up cooling shelters, and establishing public awareness and response systems,” the DM said in a statement.