Noida: Domestic violence cases high amid pandemic

Even as Covid-19 ravaged Gautam Budh Nagar over the last two months, domestic violence against women did not stop.

According to data from the 112 emergency number, 813 such cases were reported in April and May this year in the district. Although this was much lower than last year when 1,764 cases were recorded in the same period, it was similar to the pre-pandemic levels of 839 in 2019.

The “decrease” from last year, however, has to be seen in perspective of lockdowns and the pandemic.

While in 2020, the nation was under a strict lockdown during the period, this year it was a comparatively relaxed “partial curfew” imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government from April 29.

“Since the complainants could not call their families for help because of restrictions in 2020, they had to report the incidents to the police,” said deputy commissioner of police (Women’s Safety, GB Nagar) Vrinda Shukla. “This year, there was no strict restriction and the woman’s social support was more easily available.”

Cases reported through the 112 emergency number are referred to the Family Dispute Resolution Clinic (FDRC) located at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida where psychological and legal assistance are provided. In those cases where physical abuse is evident, a case is registered.

As per Dr Ritu Gautam, FDRC Coordinator and an assistant professor of law at Sharda University, Greater Noida: “This his year, the root cause of most cases reported to us was due to the man losing his job, took to drinking and then vented his frustration on the family.”

Dr Gautam recalled one such case in April this year in which a man took to drinking more often and relied on his wife’s salary. “This eventually led to a dispute between the two and that escalated,” she said.

Dr Gautam, who is also writing a research paper on the domestic violence in India, also noted that the drop in cases this year could be due to the severity of the second wave. “Almost every household was affected due to Covid and there were reports of people struggling for life. Amidst this, a person suffering from domestic abuse can feel that what they are going through is not worth reporting,” said Dr Gautam.

DCP Shukla said that a case under Indian Penal Code sections 151 (preventive detention) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) is registered in case of physical abuse.

Mala Bhandari of Social And Development Research & Action Group (SADRAG) said “My interpretation of this data is that in 2021, we have been surrounded by death and despair all around due to the severe health emergency we were pushed into. As loss intensified for many, it may have led to low reporting of cases of domestic violence. However, incidents may still be happening inside the home”.

“With a year of coronavirus, there have been many changes in life. Earlier, if reasons for domestic violence were just five-layered, Covid has added two more layers to it. This could be financial stress, job loss or even medical expenses. I believe the tremors of the second Covid wave are yet to come and there may be more cases reported in the future,” said Mala who is a Ph.D. in Sociology and her area of research has been Women, work and their quality of life.