Noida: Five arrested in gun-point robbery in Sector 62

Noida: Days after a 58-year-old accountant of a Greater Noida-based construction company was robbed of ₹2 lakh at gun-point on December 12, police have arrested five people in the case, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the cash has also been recovered. On December 12, the accountant and his driver, Ompal, 32, were commuting in their firm’s car in Sector 62 underpass when they were robbed. The absconding four suspects were arrested on Tuesday. (HT Photos)

On December 12, the accountant and his driver, Ompal, 32, were commuting in their firm’s car in Sector 62 underpass when they were robbed. The absconding four suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrests followed an FIR lodged by Naval Kishore, the accountant, stating, “On Friday, around 4 pm, when I was returning to my office along with Ompal after collecting cash of ₹2 lakh from Delhi, a car without a registration number intercepted us. Four men boarded the car, and directed us to let them check the car’s boot. When my driver alighted the vehicle, they robbed the cash at gunpoint.”

On Sunday, police detained his driver, 32, a resident of Bulandshahr, for executing the robbery. He purportedly revealed about his four accomplices. He has now been arrested, said officials.

“During investigation, four of his accomplices—Vir Pratap, 29, and Sonu Gurjar, 29, both residents of Rajasthan, and Abhilash Rai, 30, and Ankit Santani, 24, both residents of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, who were absconding—were arrested,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP (Central Noida).

“The suspects used a lighter pistol, and rented a Maruti Suzuki Baleno on December 12 to execute the robbery,” he added.

Official said suspect Ompal, along with a former driver of the company, Vir Pratap, had orchestrated the robbery.