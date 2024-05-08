Noida fuel station ruckus: Three police teams deployed to arrest AAP MLA, son

Noida Police has deployed three police teams to arrest Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas Khan for allegedly thrashing a petrol pump worker in Noida on Tuesday, senior officers said on Wednesday. A purported video clip of MLA Khan (in white) talking to the fuel station staff in the presence of two policemen on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A police team also reached the MLA’s residence in Batla House, Okhla, on Wednesday to search for the father-son duo, but they were not to be found at home, the officers said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the suspects are currently presumed absconding while police are also recording the statements of the petrol pump staffers and other witnesses.

“We have formed three teams to investigate the entire incident. A team was sent to Delhi to the MLA ‘s residence to nab the father-son duo but they were not found at home. Our team is also recording the statements of witnesses and staffers present at the time of the incident. While one team is analysing the CCTV footage of the incident,” he said.

On Tuesday, Khan and his son were booked by the Noida police for allegedly threatening and beating up a staff at a petrol pump in Sector 95, Noida. CCTV footage of the incident have been widely shared on social media and in it, a man could be seen having an argument with a staff of a fuel station. The man then rushed to the boot of the car, took out a stick/rod, and began assaulting the staff. Two other people sitting in the car then joined the man in assaulting the staff, the video showed.

A second video showed an older man deep in conversation with some people inside an office at the same fuel station, with two policemen also present. According to police, the older man seen in the video is Khan.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

An FIR was registered against Khan and his son on charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan and the AAP have not comment on the matter so far, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the MLA of “hooliganism”.