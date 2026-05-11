Noida gears up for annual cleanliness survey ranking

NOIDA: The Noida authority has started preparing for the annual Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness ranking survey) contest with measures like wall painting, road repairs among others, said officials on Sunday.

The contractors have to personally inspect sanitation works regularly at their respective work sites and ensure that the sanitation workers are dressed in uniforms, said officials. (HT Archive)

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For this year, the authority will install theme wall paintings at different places, repair roads and fix pavements and public conveniences, said officials, adding that it will engage all stakeholders to prepare the city for the union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) conducted survey that ranks cities based on the sanitation and cleanliness each year.

“We have directed the staff to form teams and the cleaning of drains in all villages and sectors of the city must be ensured on priority basis by running a campaign before the monsoon season. We have directed the staff to take all required measures related with the cleaning and de-silting the drains so that the city remains ready well in advance for the Swachhata Sarvekshan,” said Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Vandana Tripathi in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday (May 5), the ACEO accompanied by senior officials, held a meeting with various contractors working on public health-related works for the survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday (May 5), the ACEO accompanied by senior officials, held a meeting with various contractors working on public health-related works for the survey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She directed all contractors to carry out public health-related works in Noida with excellence in view of the cleanliness survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She directed all contractors to carry out public health-related works in Noida with excellence in view of the cleanliness survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also directed to remove the grass and bushes that grow up along the edges of drains which generally get skipped during drain cleaning, leaving the drains not properly cleaned and leading to waterlogging woes in the city, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also directed to remove the grass and bushes that grow up along the edges of drains which generally get skipped during drain cleaning, leaving the drains not properly cleaned and leading to waterlogging woes in the city, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besides, all contractors have been instructed to ensure timely sweeping of roads and all public places every day. “It is seen that the drains along the footpaths on various roads remain filled with garbage, debris, etc. Thus, contractors engaged in cleaning work have been instructed to carry out regular cleaning of drains,” said SP Singh general manager of the Noida authority in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, all contractors have been instructed to ensure timely sweeping of roads and all public places every day. “It is seen that the drains along the footpaths on various roads remain filled with garbage, debris, etc. Thus, contractors engaged in cleaning work have been instructed to carry out regular cleaning of drains,” said SP Singh general manager of the Noida authority in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The contractors have to personally inspect sanitation works regularly at their respective work sites and ensure that the sanitation workers are dressed in uniforms.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh has directed all officials and engineers to clean drains, carry out sanitation activities properly and at the same time beautify the city so that it obtains better rank in the upcoming survey.

The authority wants to take effective steps so that it performs better than 2025, said officials.

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry on July 18, 2025 honoured Noida for being included into the “Super Swachh League-2024-25” category for its measures for cleanliness and sanitation in the city in the category of 300,000-1,000,000 population.

President Droupadi Murmu had presented the Golden City award to Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma who was accompanied by Noida authority’s then chief executive officer and then authority’s additional CEO.

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Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in September 2024 introduced the Super Swachh League (SSL) for those cities, which performed well regularly in the past years, and achieved top rank in the surveys that are conducted annually.

Noida was followed by Chandigarh, Mysuru, Ujjain, Gandhinagar and Guntur.

The Golden City Award, introduced in 2025, is part of the government’s effort to honour cities that have consistently performed well in Swachh Survekshan in the past years.

The award is a key feature of the Swachhata Super League (SSL), a curated list of high-performing cities selected based on their cleanliness track record. To be included in this league, cities must have ranked in the top three at least once in the previous three years and be in the top 20% of their category in the current year’s survey.

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The SSL was launched in January 2025 during the unveiling of the Swachh Survekshan 2024 toolkit by Union minister Khattar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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