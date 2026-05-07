Noida, Ghaziabad to begin self-enumeration for Census 2027 today

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad district will be able to digitally submit their household details for the Census 2027 through a self-enumeration process that commences Thursday (May 7), marking a key step in what officials describe as India’s first fully digital census exercise. The self-enumeration window will remain open till May 21, enabling people to upload their information on the official website (https://se.census.gov.in) ahead of the house listing phase scheduled later this month. (HT Archive)

The self-enumeration window will remain open till May 21, enabling people to upload their information on the official portal(https://se.census.gov.in) ahead of the house listing phase scheduled later this month.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration officials said the initiative aims to improve both participation and accuracy. “Self-enumeration is a voluntary but important exercise. Citizens can directly submit their household details on the portal, which helps ensure better accuracy and reduces chances of errors during field surveys,” said Guatam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials said the digital process is expected to reduce manual intervention and speed up data compilation. “Since people are entering information on the portal on their own, the scope for discrepancies is reduced, and the data can be processed more efficiently,” DM said.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, additional DM and district census officer Saurabh Bhatt said a dedicated awareness drive is being carried out to ensure participation. “A 14-day awareness and outreach campaign is being conducted to make the self-enumeration process simple and accessible for residents,” he said in a statement.

Bhatt said citizens will need to answer 33 questions on the portal and generate a self-enumeration ID (S.E. ID), which must be preserved. “During door-to-door visits, enumerators will use this ID to sync the data into the system, eliminating the need to manually provide the same information again.”

Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad administration have urged resident welfare associations (RWAs), group housing societies and institutions to encourage residents to participate in the process.

As per the schedule, the first phase of Census 2027 - house listing operations - will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh from May 22 to June 20. The self-enumeration phase is intended to complement this exercise by allowing households to complete the process in advance.

Officials said the portal will capture details related to household composition, housing conditions and other socio-economic indicators.