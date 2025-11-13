Noida, Greater Noida schools shift to hybrid mode as AQI turns ‘severe’

Amid mounting criticism from parents over inaction despite hazardous air quality, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam on Wednesday ordered that all schools in Noida and Greater Noida conduct classes up to Class V in hybrid mode until further notice, in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directive issued earlier this week for NCR schools, officials said. Parents had earlier slammed the district administration for delaying the CAQM advisory mandating hybrid or online classes for younger students. (Sunil Gosh/HT Photo)

The decision came as Noida’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the “severe” category (408) for the second consecutive day, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded “very poor” levels of 388 and 356, respectively, according to the daily national bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released on 4pm. On Tuesday, Noida logged a 425 reading, while it last saw “very poor” levels on Monday (at 320). The city has seen only three “poor” air days so far this month. Greater Noida saw a “severe” AQI of 406 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad logged “390,” just shy of the “severe” mark.

The city of Greater Noida has only had five “poor” air days, with one day of “moderate” AQI in November. In comparison, Ghaziabad, has had three “poor” AQI days in November thus far in with no “moderate” day.

Parents had earlier slammed the district administration for delaying the CAQM advisory mandating hybrid or online classes for younger students. “Delhi acted promptly, but Noida officials were silent even as children were forced to breathe this toxic air,” said Ruchi Sharma, a parent from Sector 77. Another resident, Vivek Malik from Sector 50, called the delay “baffling.” “Hybrid classes could easily have been implemented until the situation improved,” he said.

Following the directive, district inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Singh said all schools in the district have been told to comply immediately. “Following directions from the district magistrate and in view of the CAQM advisory, all schools in Gautam Budh Nagar have been instructed to shift to hybrid mode for students up to Class V with immediate effect,” Singh said.

Singh added that schools have flexibility to decide between online and offline teaching depending on feasibility. “The objective is to minimise children’s exposure to severe air pollution while ensuring continuity in learning. The situation will be reviewed depending on the air quality,” he said.

To be sure, Stage-III of the Grap comes into force when air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates to the “severe” category, with an AQI above 400. It mandates an immediate ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential government and infrastructure projects such as railways, metro, and hospitals. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and adjoining cities is restricted. Stone crushers, hot mix plants, and mining operations are halted, and mechanical road sweeping and frequent water sprinkling are intensified. Authorities are directed to close brick kilns and industrial units using unapproved fuels and encourage work-from-home and carpooling to reduce vehicular emissions and control dust pollution.

Meteorological conditions continue to worsen air quality, with pollutants trapped near the surface, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2°C a minimum of 11°Con Wednesday, with fog and mist expected in the coming days. The minimum temperature for the district, however, was unavailable in the IMD data.

According to Skymet Weather, clear skies, the absence of western disturbances, and cold northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have intensified the chill while trapping pollutants. “These northwesterly winds are pushing frigid air into the northern plains, intensifying the chill and trapping pollutants. No significant improvement is expected in the next few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate & Meteorology, Skymet Weather.

In Ghaziabad, the IMD recorded a maximum of 25.9°C and a minimum of 14.1°C, with similar humidity conditions. District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said advisories have been issued to all departments to tackle the rising pollution. “The focus is on mechanical sweeping, regular water sprinkling, and the use of smog guns to control dust pollution in public areas,” he said. The administration, along with the Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, and GDA, is implementing Grap stage 3 measures, including suspension of non-essential construction activities. Mandar also urged people with respiratory conditions to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and wear N95 masks. “People suffering from asthma or similar ailments should take precautions,” he said.

Singh added that schools have been asked to adopt dust control measures within premises and that children with pre-existing respiratory issues should stay home.