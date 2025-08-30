Noida man loses 9.63 lakh after clicking ad on social media

Cybercriminals hacked the mobile phone of a 66-year-old man after he clicked on an online advertisement and siphoned off ₹9.63 lakh using his credit card credentials in Noida Sector 78, police said on Friday, adding that a case was registered at the cybercrime branch police station. Police said the victim, who did not wish to be identified, is a resident of a high-rise and a retired engineer. (Representational image)

The victim alleged that on July 8, around 10pm, while he was browsing a photo-sharing application, he spotted an advertisement to upgrade his credit card. “Since I already had a credit card from the same company, I clicked on the advertisement to get the card upgraded,” said the FIR.

Police said that the next day, around noon, the victim received a call from an unidentified number, and the caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of the credit card company. The fraudster sent him a link on WhatsApp, mentioning that it was the application for a new credit card with an increased credit limit.

“The victim was directed to fill out his personal details for approval. During the process, the victim asked him to fill out the form multiple times, citing technical issues,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity, adding that after disconnecting the call, the victim realised that there was no network on his mobile phone for around half an hour.

Subsequently, when the signal returned, he received multiple messages about a huge transaction. “It was revealed that the cybercriminals got access to the victim’s mobile phone after he clicked on the link provided by them. During that process, they also obtained the credentials of another credit card and siphoned off ₹9.63 lakh in multiple transactions,” said cybercrime station house officer Ranjeet Singh, adding that a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered, and further investigation is underway.