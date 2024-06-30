Noida on toes to tackle waterlogging, stagnant water from city pockets drained out

The Noida authority has drained stagnant water from several residential, commercial, and industrial areas in the city that were waterlogged following heavy rains on Friday morning. Several areas, however, remain waterlogged, such as Brahmputra Market in Sector 19, the area opposite Logix Mall, Sector 100, the area opposite Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, Sectors 58, 59, 77 and 110, and Phase 2. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Among the waterlogged sectors, Sectors 95, 77, 44, and 110 have been cleared out, along with major underpasses and culverts such as the Advant underpass, and Jhatta and Kondli underpasses. But several areas remain waterlogged, such as Brahmputra Market in Sector 19, the area opposite Logix Mall, Sector 100, the area opposite Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, Sectors 58, 59, 77 and 110, and Phase 2.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to drain city pockets including low-lying areas. Among the areas that were cleared of waterlogging are Sector 77 in Sorkha, Phase 2 which is a low-lying area, Sector 110 market area, Hajipur underpass and Panchsheel underpass, and Mahamaya flyover in Sector 44. Directions have been issued to ensure these places do not get waterlogged again in the coming days. Officials have also been asked to make adequate arrangements for pumps and fix damaged drains/sewers in Sectors 148 and 150,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“Due to rains, the area was submerged for two days but the situation has now been addressed to some extent. The stagnant water had disrupted traffic but the situation has improved and traffic flow has resumed,” said Kushagra Singh, a resident of Sector 95.

According to Noida authority officials, regular inspections are being carried out to check stormwater drains, and to ensure exercises such as de-silting drains and installing filters to remove waste clogging drains are carried out.

The authority has installed water pumps at 14 low-lying sites and underpasses to ensure traffic is not disrupted during rains, officials said.

Meanwhile, temperatures have plummeted in Gautam Budh Nagar.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius (°C) and 28.5°C, respectively, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the district till July 5 with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, IMD said.